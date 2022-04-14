Parks and Recreation department preps for Easter holiday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the Easter weekend inches closer, the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for a busy weekend.

The department is expecting 8,000 to 10,000 people to make their way out to the city’s parks. It is reminding everyone to keep in mind their “dos and don’ts” list as they take part in Easter celebrations: park your car in the designated areas, only use grills at parks, and make sure you extinguish all the ashes properly.

J.J. Gomez, the Parks and Recreation director, says, “we can allow the ‘cascarones’ (Easter eggs) for confetti and all that. I know it’s a little bit challenging to clean up after, but if we can get everybody to clean up after themselves, that would help us. It takes us two to three days to clean up after Easter. We can always use the personnel to help us maintain the parks, but if everybody does their job, they make our job a lot easier.” Gomez reminds the community that police will be patrolling overnight to make sure no one tries to camp out at the parks.

City parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

