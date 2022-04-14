Advertisement

Special graduation ceremony at Alexander High School

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Graduation is officially a few weeks away. In Laredo, a local student makes a special request asking the United Independent School District if they can help grant his sick father’s wish to see him graduate.

Joshua Gonzalez is a senior at Alexander High School. Although he’s set to graduate with all his peers in May, his dad who is battling several illnesses, might not be able to attend his big day.

Joshua said he went to a school official asking if the school could help with the request and they did in a symbolic and touching ceremony. Joshua wanted to grant his dad, Daniel Gonzalez, the opportunity to see him walk the stage -- one of his last wishes. Joshua and his mother say they are grateful they got the opportunity to share this special memory with his father.

Joshua will be going to Texas A&M University-San Antonio where he plans to study to become a doctor.

