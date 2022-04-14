Advertisement

Two men wanted for allegedly operating eight-liner business illegally

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men accused of operating an eight-liner business illegally are wanted by police.

Laredo Police are searching for Miguel Angel Matias-Alberto 29, and Jairo Alexis Morales 27 who both have active arrest warrants.

According to authorities, Matias-Alberto and Morales were allegedly operating without any permits within the City of Laredo at the Sure Stay Hotel.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the arrest warrants for both men.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

