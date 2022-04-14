Volunteers invited to clean up after Easter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center is inviting volunteers to help out after Easter celebrations. They’re going to have a post-Easter cleanup blitz at Lake Casablanca on Tuesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lucia Macias, with the study center says they have already gotten lots of volunteers, but with the sheer amount of work to be done, they could use more help. ”We already have almost 300 volunteers signed up from different high schools: United South High School, Martin High School, LBJ (Lyndon Baines Johnson High School), Cigarroa High School. So, we’re still recruiting volunteers. We want as many volunteers as we can get because it’s a lot -- a lot of trash. Almost 10,000 visitors come to the park every year for Easter, and they leave that much more trash.”

The study center will have free lunch and will be providing the clean-up equipment for crews. Student volunteers could also get community service hours for taking part in the event.

