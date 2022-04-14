Volunteers needed for annual Easter Blitz clean up

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Easter holiday is taking place this weekend, and a local environmental group is inviting volunteers to help clean up a state park.

Every year, the Rio Grande International Study Center gets a group of do-gooders to clean up Lake Casa Blanca after the Easter festivities.

This year, the Post-Easter Blitz Clean up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The study center provides free lunch and equipment necessary for cleaning up and they also give community service hours to students who take part in the event.

