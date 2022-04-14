Advertisement

Volunteers needed for annual Easter Blitz clean up

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Easter holiday is taking place this weekend, and a local environmental group is inviting volunteers to help clean up a state park.

Every year, the Rio Grande International Study Center gets a group of do-gooders to clean up Lake Casa Blanca after the Easter festivities.

This year, the Post-Easter Blitz Clean up is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The study center provides free lunch and equipment necessary for cleaning up and they also give community service hours to students who take part in the event.

For more information on registration, you can click here.

