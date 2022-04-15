Autopsy reveals new information possibly linked to missing Laredo family

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Attorney General of the Mexican State of Nuevo Leon reported that Gladys Perez Sanchez and her family did not drown, but instead said an autopsy found that they were killed from blunt trauma, that is according to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo.

The Nuevo Laredo newspaper also reported the Nuevo Leon Official said they’re looking to see if it may have been due to a road accident. It had been reported earlier this week that the bodies believed to be of Sanchez and her two children had been found at the bottom of a water well in a vehicle matching the one they were last seen in.

The investigation showed that the woman had died from a deep skull impact. It also said a teen boy had suffered injuries to his head, chest, and abdomen. And the girl had injuries to the head and chest. It’s believed the vehicle had been in the water for about ten months until it was found on Monday by a worker, who notified authorities.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.