FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to allergen concerns.(US Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A popular popcorn snack sold in more than a dozen states and grocery stores around the country is being recalled due to possible allergen concerns.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports Snak King has voluntarily recalled 5-ounce packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due to the potential presence of an undeclared milk allergen.

The popcorn packages were sold in stores that include Pavilions, Haggen, ACME, Safeway, King’s, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Albertsons, Eagle and Carrs-Safeway.

According to the FDA, the stores were in are in Idaho, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska.

The agency said products have a “best if used by” date of 9/24/2022 and 9/25/2022.

There have been no current reports of illness but consumers who may have purchased the recalled products have been advised not to eat them and to return them to the store it was purchased.

Consumers with questions may contact the Snak King company at 626-363-7711.

