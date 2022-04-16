Advertisement

CBP reminds travelers about Easter egg rules

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds international travelers that will cross through any of the ports of entry during the Easter season of some rules to keep in mind.

There is a limit of 12 eggs per passenger. The eggs can be decorated and have confetti in them; but travelers need to make sure the egg is clean, dry, and free of any egg residue. This is to stop the spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

One more reminder, fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry are not allowed into the United States.

If anyone does try to bring any of these items into the United States they could face a fine of $300 to $10,000.

