Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt’s grandson to race legendary No. 3 car in NASCAR race at Talladega

Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at...
Jeffrey Earnhardt has joined Richard Childress Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.(Terry Renna/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Ala. (Gray News) - An Earnhardt will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for a NASCAR series race.

Richard Childress Racing announced earlier this week that Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, will be driving his grandfather’s No. 3 Chevrolet on April 23 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt has competed in all three NASCAR national series. He has 135 Xfinity Series starts and owns a best finish of third-place with Joe Gibbs Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2019.

“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of RCR. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Earnhardt, 32, is a native of Mooresville, N.C., and is eagerly anticipating his first start with RCR.

“What a dream come true,” said Jeffrey Earnhardt said. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening.”

Dale Earnhardt more than left his mark on the sport with seven premier series championships, tied for the most all-time, and 76 NASCAR Cup Series wins, which ranks eighth overall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on missing Laredo Family
Autopsy reveals new information possibly linked to missing Laredo family
Teacher shortage causes school district to switch to four day work week
Teacher shortage prompts Texas school district to implement four-day work week
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
LPD Reports Vandalism at Concord Hills
Vandals reportedly take over a south Laredo park
Rodriguez name removal
Former Constable’s name removed from LISD Building

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukraine’s Lviv
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are...
Family, friends grieving after loving parents killed in Mexico
It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter...
At least 9 wounded in shooting at SC nightclub
Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at...
Community reacts to mass shooting at Airbnb in Pittsburgh