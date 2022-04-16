Advertisement

Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually abusing four 8-year-old girls.(Prince William County Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Police in Virginia have arrested a school employee after several girls told a teacher about inappropriate encounters happening at the school.

The Prince William County Police Department reports that 33-year-old Jonathan George Skocik, an IT specialist at John Jenkins Elementary School, was taken into custody and charged with sexually assaulting four 8-year-old girls while at the elementary school.

According to police, Skocik inappropriately touched four girls in his office between March and April 2022. The girls told a teacher what happened and the teacher alerted school administrators.

The 33-year-old was removed from the school and from any contact with children as detectives conducted their investigation. On April 15, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Skocik and he turned himself in.

Authorities said Skocik was charged with aggravated sexual assault and indecent liberties by a custodian. He is currently being held without bond with a pending court date.

