Advertisement

Flu outbreak postpones ‘Hamilton’ performances

A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.
A flu outbreak has postponed select performances of “Hamilton" in Oregon.(Hamilton Broadway via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Performances of the smash-hit musical “Hamilton” in downtown Portland have been postponed.

KPTV reports show organizers said the performances that were scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Keller Auditorium were postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company.

Organizers said for those with tickets to hold onto them while they work to reschedule the show and further details will be sent via email as soon as they’re available.

For any questions, ticket holders were urged to contact customer service at 503-417-0673 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or send an email to broadway@portlandopera.org.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on missing Laredo Family
Autopsy reveals new information possibly linked to missing Laredo family
Teacher shortage causes school district to switch to four day work week
Teacher shortage prompts Texas school district to implement four-day work week
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
LPD Reports Vandalism at Concord Hills
Vandals reportedly take over a south Laredo park
Rodriguez name removal
Former Constable’s name removed from LISD Building

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukraine’s Lviv
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are...
Family, friends grieving after loving parents killed in Mexico
It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter...
At least 9 wounded in shooting at SC nightclub
Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at...
Community reacts to mass shooting at Airbnb in Pittsburgh