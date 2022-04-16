Advertisement

Teenager confronts suspected home intruder, helps police catch him

Fourteen-year-old Avery Cormier did not let fear stop her when a stranger broke into her home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. (WCVB)
By Sera Congi
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts teenager is earning rave reviews after she confronted a home intruder and helped police catch him.

“I think it was very scary,” 14-year-old Avery Cormier said.

Cormier did not let fear stop her when a stranger broke into her home in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

“I heard the boots walk through the house and I thought that my mom might have just forgotten her phone and came back until I realized that’s not my mom,” she said.

So, she grabbed two steak knives from the kitchen and confronted the man.

“I was screaming at the top of my lungs to get out of my house, get out. That’s really it,” Cormier said.

Cormier said she didn’t really have a lot going through her head as it happened.

“It was just kind of adrenaline,” she said.

The suspect then fled and Cormier called 911. She also managed to record a video of him driving away.

It’s the video that police said cracked the case.

“She had the wherewithal in the moment of extreme stress and scary event to be able to think on her feet,” Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins said.

And now 58-year-old Joseph Ridge is behind bars. Police said he has a long criminal record.

“She’s a straight-A student. She’s like, she’s just, she’s ... I don’t know, I’m blessed to have a daughter like her,” Cormier’s mother, who did not provide her name, said.

Cormier is relieved there was no violence, and in hindsight thinks she should have first called 911.

“Call the police before you do anything,” she said. “Don’t just grab knives and go chase after him. Might not work out.”

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on missing Laredo Family
Autopsy reveals new information possibly linked to missing Laredo family
Teacher shortage causes school district to switch to four day work week
Teacher shortage prompts Texas school district to implement four-day work week
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
LPD Reports Vandalism at Concord Hills
Vandals reportedly take over a south Laredo park
Rodriguez name removal
Former Constable’s name removed from LISD Building

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukraine’s Lviv
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are...
Family, friends grieving after loving parents killed in Mexico
It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter...
At least 9 wounded in shooting at SC nightclub
Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at...
Community reacts to mass shooting at Airbnb in Pittsburgh