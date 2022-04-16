Vandals reportedly take over a south Laredo park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department reported the vandalism on their Facebook page Saturday.

In their post, they say that the children’s equipment at Concord Hills Park was hit by vandals Friday night.

The department is asking for the community to report any information they might have on the case to them via their phone number at (956) 795-2800.

Tips can be given to the Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-8477. All callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that identifies the people behind this vandalism.

