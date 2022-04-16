Advertisement

VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information on missing Laredo Family
Autopsy reveals new information possibly linked to missing Laredo family
Teacher shortage causes school district to switch to four day work week
Teacher shortage prompts Texas school district to implement four-day work week
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
Texas man admits to smuggling nearly 100 undocumented people in trailer
LPD Reports Vandalism at Concord Hills
Vandals reportedly take over a south Laredo park
Rodriguez name removal
Former Constable’s name removed from LISD Building

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukraine’s Lviv
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The...
Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are...
Family, friends grieving after loving parents killed in Mexico
It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter...
At least 9 wounded in shooting at SC nightclub
Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at...
Community reacts to mass shooting at Airbnb in Pittsburgh