Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates

A kindergarten student brought a bottle of tequila mix to class in Michigan and shared it with four others at snack time. (SOURCE: WDIV)
By Megan Woods
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LIVONIA, Mich. (WDIV) – Some Michigan parents are upset because their kindergartners shared a bottle of tequila during snack time on Thursday.

A child in Livonia, Michigan, shared a bottle of Jose Cuervo mix with 10% alcohol content with her classmates before a teacher stopped it.

Alexis Smith said she got a call from her daughter’s school, Grand River Academy.

“There were so many thoughts running through my mind like ‘oh my god,’ you know, ‘what if it was open before the girl brought it to school, how much was it?,’” she said.

They told her a kindergartener brought the pre-mixed bottle of tequila and shared it with four classmates, including Smith’s 5-year-old daughter.

“I asked her, like, ‘is my daughter okay?’ and she said, ‘she’s right here, and she looks okay.’ and then I said, ‘okay, well, how much did she drink?,’” Smith said.

The school couldn’t give her a definite answer.

“My daughter takes medicine and, first up, no kids should be drinking and … just the shot itself, it burns,” she said. “Like how do you feel? Like anything could have happened?”

Smith picked her daughter up from school early. Later that day, the principal sent out a letter addressed to kindergarten parents saying, in part, “disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the student code of conduct.”

While the school was closed Friday, Smith said her daughter will not be back on Monday.

“It’s so heart-breaking,” Smith said. “I feel like her first year of kindergarten was already cut short because of COVID and situations like this are making it worse.”

School officials said they have addressed the situation, but can’t share the details because of student privacy laws.

