Advertisement

Bexar County officials searching for new recruits

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents looking to go into a career in law enforcement will have a window of opportunity to apply for a law enforcement agency.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Texas A&M International University Kinesiology and Convocation Building searching for some potential candidates.

Applicants will be taking the written and physical test from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the positions they are hiring for are detention deputy and deputy sheriff.

Officials say there is at $2,000 signing bonus.

If you are looking to join the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, you can call 210-335-5627 or apply online at www.bcocareers.com .

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
22-year-old Brandy Ivette Vedarte
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
TAMIU student Center
TAMIU Comeback Program allowing students to finish what they started

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather From the South and West
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors