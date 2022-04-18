Bexar County officials searching for new recruits

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents looking to go into a career in law enforcement will have a window of opportunity to apply for a law enforcement agency.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Texas A&M International University Kinesiology and Convocation Building searching for some potential candidates.

Applicants will be taking the written and physical test from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some of the positions they are hiring for are detention deputy and deputy sheriff.

Officials say there is at $2,000 signing bonus.

If you are looking to join the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, you can call 210-335-5627 or apply online at www.bcocareers.com .

