Border Region Behavioral Health Center to hold Day at the Derby Fashion show

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Kentucky Derby may be three weeks away but there’s a fashion show luncheon taking place next month that will help you get into the spirit.

The Border Region Behavioral Health Center will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a fashion show luncheon themed “A Day at the Derby”.

Several models will showcase elegant clothing from Polly Adamas, Cavender’s Joe Brand and much more.

Laredo’s first family of the horse racing world, the Asmussen’s will be taking part in fashion show.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27th at 11:30 a.m.

For more information you can call 956-794-3130 or via email at blaurak@borderregion.org.

All of the proceeds will benefit the clients at Border Region Behavioral Health Center.

