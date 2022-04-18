Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT
(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

