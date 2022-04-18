Five seconds of spring

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a hot and dry April, but we could finally start seeing those spring showers that other areas get this time of year.

On Monday we’ll start out rather muggy and humid in the 70s and see a high of about 94 degrees by the afternoon.

As we head into Tuesday, temperatures will drop a bit into the 60s, giving us a high of 88 on Tuesday and a 30 percent chance of rain that could bring down our temperatures even more.

This won’t last for too long, we’ll bounce back into the mid-90s by mid-week and we’ll still manage to see some slight chances of rain but nothing promising.

On Thursday we’ll hit a high of 96 degrees and it’s basically the same from here on out.

We’ll manage to be in the mid-90s to mid-70s as we head into the weekend.

We are a couple of weeks from May and it’s already starting to feel like summer.

