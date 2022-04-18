Advertisement

A Hot Humid Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cooler, drier air from the Great Plains will mostly pass by to our north. With the wind flow coming in from the gulf over a deepening layer, a thicker layer of low cloud will form late tonight. The thicker cloud will take longer to mix into higher based cumulus, and Tuesday as a whole will be a cloudier day. With less sunshine, temperatures will be mostly under 90F. Very warm air will expand north from Mexico, raising temperatures well above 90 beginning Wednesday. An upper level disturbance will bring a slight chance of a shower early Wednesday.

