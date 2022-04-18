Advertisement

Laredo City Council to discuss priorities for interim city manager

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A councilmember is asking that certain priorities be outlined for the interim city manager who is set to mark three months on the job.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, an agenda item was placed by district four councilmember Alberto Torres that asks council to discuss setting goals, priorities, and performance measures for Interim City Manager Keith Selman.

Selman took on the role in January after former City Manager Robert Eads turned in his resignation.

Selman will hold the top position for only ten months.

