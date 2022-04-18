Advertisement

Last chance to file your taxes!

By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For most Americans Monday is the deadline to file federal income taxes.

It’s three days later than the usual April 15 deadline for filing taxes.

Easter Monday is not a federal holiday, so it’s important to have your return postmarked before midnight.

The IRS is urging Americans to file their returns electronically, because it is currently taking up to six months to process a paper return.

This year’s return will be a little more complicated than usual for those trying to meet the deadline.

That’s because of the need to factor in the child tax credit, the third stimulus check and new rules about reporting income from crypto currency.

Experts say an extension is better than rushing to get your tax return in on time.

