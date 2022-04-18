Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies’ recruitment tours

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students looking for a career in law enforcement had a window of opportunity to apply with a law enforcement agency.

On Monday, April 18, several agencies headed to Texas A&M International University to recruit as they set up their informational booths. Among the agencies were Customs and Border Protection and even the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The agencies are invited by different entities in the community, such as higher education institutions, Texas Workforce Solutions, and even gyms, in order for the agencies to attract new recruits.

Aldo Mota, the Border Patrol recruitment program manager says, ”There’s a lot of students here in the local community who are interested in these type of careers, whether it’s front-line law enforcement or non-front-line. So we’re out here giving them that information, answering any questions that they may have.”

If you’re interested in career opportunities with law enforcement agencies, they suggest you go to their social media accounts for more information on these recruitment tours.

