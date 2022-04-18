Advertisement

Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico

By David Schuman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
St. Paul, MN. (CNN) - A Coons Rapid, Minnesota community is grieving after finding out two loving parents were murdered in Mexico

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego were visiting family in Puerto Escondido, Mexico last week when they were murdered.

A Mexican newspaper reports the couple was shot while they were driving.

Leticia and Miguel leave behind two children, Miguel, a college student, and Diana, who’s graduating high school.

The family continues to search for answers into the death of their loved ones.

Yazmin Carrillo says, “That’s where a lot of the anger comes from, not having those answers, not having the information that we need. We don’t have that peace of mind.”

The family has been told that Mexican police are investigating their deaths.

