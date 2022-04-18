Advertisement

Runners from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to compete in 2022 Boston Marathon

Event returning to traditional date and time
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The most famous race in the world will be getting some representation from the Sister Cities.

The four runners will be Victor Trevino, Jr., Eduardo Ibarra, Karime Nevarez, and from Nuevo Laredo, Luis Posada. They qualified to take part in the 126th Boston Marathon.

This is a particularly important occasion because it’s a return of the marathon to its traditional day and time in three years, due to the pandemic. It will be on Patriot’s Day, Monday, April 18th.

More than 30,000 people from all 50 states have accepted the invitation to run in this year’s marathon.

