TAMIU Comeback Program allowing students to finish what they started

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the spring season coming to a close, our local university is providing educational opportunities so students can to return to the classrooms to finish their degree or learn something new.

TAMIU’s Comeback program allows former college students to either return and pick up where they left off on their degree or provide an opportunity to students who would like to pursue another degree.

The university says they have some scholarship funds available for those who are thinking about continuing their education as long as they have had a break of enrollment for one semester.

Scheiby Fisher from TAMIU says this program is open to students of all ages for graduate or undergraduate level.

Fisher says, “We will work with the student to identify at the undergraduate okay you’ve taken all of these courses and maybe you just stopped attending because you had other responsibilities, other commitments and now maybe you want to comeback, and so what we want to do is determine what is the fastest pathway towards helping you complete your goals. Whether that is the degree you original intended or potentially another opportunity that you may not have thought of as a student.”

For more information on the application process, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.