Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
22-year-old Brandy Ivette Vedarte
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
TAMIU student Center
TAMIU Comeback Program allowing students to finish what they started

Latest News

Yehor, 7, stands holding a wooden toy rifle next to destroyed Russian military vehicles near...
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’
Actor Johnny Depp took the stand in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard...
Johnny Depp testifies in defamation suit he's never 'struck any woman'
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Feds will appeal mask ruling only if mandate still needed
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather From the South and West