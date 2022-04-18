LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 22-year-old Brandy Ivette Vedarte.

She is five feet, four inches, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her last known address is the 1700 block of Centeno Lane in Rio Bravo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.