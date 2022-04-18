Advertisement

Woman wanted for aggravated assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 22-year-old Brandy Ivette Vedarte.

She is five feet, four inches, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her last known address is the 1700 block of Centeno Lane in Rio Bravo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
TAMIU student Center
TAMIU Comeback Program allowing students to finish what they started

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather From the South and West
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors