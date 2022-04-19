The 80s makes a comeback

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a long time since we saw some promising chances of rain but rest assured, a storm is a brewing...

On Tuesday we’ll start out in the 70s and see a high of about 87 degrees by the afternoon. Expect some strong winds and cloudy conditions and we could see a 40 percent chance of rain all throughout the day.

These chances of rain and cloudy conditions will continue for one more day, giving us another day in the upper 80s.

As we head into Thursday, those chances of rain start to diminish and we’ll see that heat start to pick back up into the mid-90s.

Expect ty stay in the 90s from here on out. As we inch closer to the end of April, we’ll see more of those upper 90s and even 100 degree temperatures.

This is just a sign of things to come.

