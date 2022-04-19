Advice to borrowers during student loan repayment pause

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The burden of having to make payments on a federal student loan has been put on hold for the past two years, providing much relief to students like Amy Cortina.

Cortina graduated from TAMIU back in 2019 and is a graduate student in the A&M System so she is one of many who is taking advantage of the moratorium.

The freeze was supposed to end in May, but the Biden administration extended it providing some ease to those who have faced financial hardships due to the pandemic; however, that will come to an end in August.

Although she is ready to pay her dues, she hopes that the pause is a little longer for others who are having trouble getting back into the workforce or struggling to make ends meet.

According to an online report by Student Loan Hero, 72 percent of student loan borrows are not financially ready to resume payments but financial experts at TAMIU say right now is the best time to start making any type of payment.

Laura Elizondo, the Director for the office of financial Aid at TAMIU says right now is the perfect time for borrows to start looking at their finances and devise a plan on how to pay back their student loans.

The first thing students need to do is go to studentaid.gov to see who is handling their loans then see what type of repayment plan best suits their situation.

Elizondo says, “They have about five different repayment plans, so there’s pay as you go, which is based on your income so every year you submit your tax return, the amount is ten percent of what you make, so your payment goes less. Also, another thing you can look at is consolidating if you have different loans consolidate them, so they look again at a new repayment and give you the option.”

And as for current and incoming college students who are worried about going into debt during this time of inflation, Cortina says an education is still the best investment you can make.

If you need assistance with your student loans you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.