City to proclaim Animal Cruelty Prevention Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing to tackle animal abuse in our community.

In observance of Animal Cruelty Prevention Month, the city will hold a proclamation ceremony to shed light on the issue.

The Laredo Animal Care Services, and the Webb County Animal Cruelty Task Force will hold the ceremony at City Council Chambers.

Members of city council, city manager’s office and the Laredo Police Department will all be in attendance.

That event is scheduled for 10 a.m.

