El Metro no longer requiring face masks

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As more and more mask mandates are lifted among travel entities, here at home, the Laredo transit system is lifting theirs as well.

El Metro Transit will no longer require any passenger to wear a face mask while on board, including El Lift Paratransit services. The decision to lift the mandate was made early on Tuesday morning. However, El Metro stated that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

Back in March, the lobby opened their doors once again for passengers after two years of being closed due to COVID precautions.

On average, between 9,000 to 10,000 people use El Metro Transit weekly.

Below is the full press release from Laredo Transit Management, Inc. - El Metro:

Transportation Security Administration is withdrawing SD1582/84-21 that was issued on April 15, 2022 to extend until May 3rd is no longer in effect.

Effective immediately, TSA will not enforce its mask-related security directives, so for which matter El Metro Transit will no longer require any passenger to wear a facemask to board our fixed route or El Lift paratransit services.

CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation setting.

For Route and Circulator hours of operation please visit www.elmetrotransit.com or download El Metro’s App. El Metro’s Customer Service Office is located in the Laredo Transit Center, 1301 Farragut St., 1stfloor Lobby area (956) 795-2280.

