Hotter Weather From the South and West

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot weather, now over central Mexico north to Wyoming is expanding eastward, and will begin to raise our temperatures above 90F beginning Wednesday afternoon. The humid gulf air in the lower atmosphere will bring cloudy skies tonight. A weak wave in the wind flow about 10′000′ above the ground may produce an isolated shower Wednesday morning. Slight chance. Becoming a bit sunnier as the hotter air begins to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

