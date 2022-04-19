Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Burgos-Aviles double murder case
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment

Latest News

8th Grader of the Month celebration
8th Grader of the Month celebration
Local judge helps residents facing evictions
Local judge helping residents facing evictions
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status