Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce opens its doors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local chapter of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce opens its doors today. According to the chief executive officer (CEO) and president of the organization, Jesus Garza, the idea to open the chapter has been in the works for two years.

The board is made up of local business owners from different industries and backgrounds. The chamber has 40 members at this time. They say the pandemic inspired them to open the chapter.

Garza says, “we saw a lot of good people losing their jobs. A lot of businesses were closing. We said we needed to reconnect them back to the community. We found that there were more than 1,000 business owners that were closed but that thousands of people or businesses are not part of any chamber or association. So, we’re providing them with an alternative to come and join us.”

The chamber says they will offer free classes to people interested in how to open their own business. For more information, you can message them at laredohispanicchamber@gmail.com

Below is the original story:

The newly chartered Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will officially open its in Laredo with the mission of helping local businesses with a wide array of tools to enhance job growth.

Last year a small group of business owners got together to develop an organization that would gather for the benefit of businesses and the community as a whole.

Hispanic Chamber president CEO Jesus Garza says they invite anyone that wants to get involved and be part of something special and grow their business to become Hispanic Chamber members.

The office which is located at 709 East Calton Road Suite 104 will open on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

