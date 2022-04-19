Advertisement

Police on the lookout for man wanted for questioning

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is asking the public for help. The department is trying to identify the subject in the following images:

Wanted for questioning on car theft
Wanted for questioning on car theft(Laredo Police Department)
Wanted for questioning on car theft
Wanted for questioning on car theft(Laredo Police Department)

From the images, you can tell the man has a distinct tattoo on his right arm. He is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Thursday, March 17 at the 5500 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the individual, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS. You may also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department App under “Subject ID” with the reference number being 22-296.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Burgos-Aviles double murder case
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment

Latest News

8th Grader of the Month celebration
8th Grader of the Month celebration
8th Grader of the Month celebration
8th Grader of the Month celebration
Local judge helps residents facing evictions
Local judge helps residents facing evictions
Local judge helps residents facing evictions
Local judge helping residents facing evictions
Mask mandates signs removed at local travel entities
Mask mandates signs removed at local travel entities