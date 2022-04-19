Police on the lookout for man wanted for questioning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force is asking the public for help. The department is trying to identify the subject in the following images:

Wanted for questioning on car theft (Laredo Police Department)

From the images, you can tell the man has a distinct tattoo on his right arm. He is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on Thursday, March 17 at the 5500 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of the individual, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS. You may also submit a tip via the Laredo Police Department App under “Subject ID” with the reference number being 22-296.

