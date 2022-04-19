Advertisement

Post-Easter trash: cleanup at Lake Casa Blanca

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From State to City parks, clean-up was needed after the busy Easter weekend.

On Monday, close to 150 U.S. National Guardsmen volunteered to help clean up the grounds at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Scott Bingaman, with Lake Casa Blanca, said over 3,000 visitors celebrated at the state park on Sunday.

Bingaman said the park depends on volunteers and its own crew to tidy up the grounds after a busy week. He also said   no major incidents were reported

“There was a lot of garbage at the park, but our Laredoans came together and assisted us with hammering out the garbage situation,” said Bingaman. “I am very proud of them for how much they helped to get the garbage situation. it was a great benefit to the park and the rest of our visitors.”

Clean-up efforts continue Tuesday at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park. Student volunteers with the Rio Grande International Study Center are expected to show up Tuesday at 9 am.

