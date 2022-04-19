Advertisement

Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment

Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment
Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People at a north Laredo apartment got a big scare after smoke brought several firefighters to the complex overnight on Monday, April 18.

It happened at La Contessa Apartments located at the 7400 block of Springfield Avenue. Although witnesses claim they saw smoke from the the apartments in the lower level, firefighters say the fire began inside an oven from one of the complexes.

No injuries were reported and the crews were manage to extinguish it.

Below is the original story:

Residents at a north Laredo apartment were startled after smoke brought several Laredo Fire units to the area.

This happened on Monday night at around 11 p.m. at the La Contessa Apartments located at the 7400 block of Springfield Avenue.

Witnesses say there were no visible flames, but a lot of smoke was coming from one of the lower level apartments.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
22-year-old Brandy Ivette Vedarte
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
TAMIU student Center
TAMIU Comeback Program allowing students to finish what they started

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather From the South and West
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors