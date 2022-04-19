Smoke comes from north Laredo apartment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People at a north Laredo apartment got a big scare after smoke brought several firefighters to the complex overnight on Monday, April 18.

It happened at La Contessa Apartments located at the 7400 block of Springfield Avenue. Although witnesses claim they saw smoke from the the apartments in the lower level, firefighters say the fire began inside an oven from one of the complexes.

No injuries were reported and the crews were manage to extinguish it.

Below is the original story:

Residents at a north Laredo apartment were startled after smoke brought several Laredo Fire units to the area.

This happened on Monday night at around 11 p.m. at the La Contessa Apartments located at the 7400 block of Springfield Avenue.

Witnesses say there were no visible flames, but a lot of smoke was coming from one of the lower level apartments.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.