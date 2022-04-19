Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo confirms two cases of malaria. The discovery was made by the Laredo Health Department epidemiology team.

The two active cases of malaria are travel-related. That means the individuals got it while out of town. The city confirms both patients are classified as adult and pediatric, and both are family members.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused by a parasite. People usually get malaria by traveling to warm and humid climates like the tropical regions. Symptoms are fever, headaches, and muscle aches.

The health department says people should take preventative measures like wearing bug repellant. In addition, avoid standing water from gathering in rain gutters, old tires, or any other containers where mosquitoes can breed.

