Advertisement

Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo

By Lisely Garza
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo confirms two cases of malaria. The discovery was made by the Laredo Health Department epidemiology team.

The two active cases of malaria are travel-related. That means the individuals got it while out of town. The city confirms both patients are classified as adult and pediatric, and both are family members.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that is caused by a parasite. People usually get malaria by traveling to warm and humid climates like the tropical regions. Symptoms are fever, headaches, and muscle aches.

The health department says people should take preventative measures like wearing bug repellant. In addition, avoid standing water from gathering in rain gutters, old tires, or any other containers where mosquitoes can breed.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
22-year-old Brandy Ivette Vedarte
Woman wanted for aggravated assault
TAMIU student Center
TAMIU Comeback Program allowing students to finish what they started

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Hotter Weather From the South and West
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors
Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce office opens its doors