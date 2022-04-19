UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents that have been experiencing low water pressure or no water in south Laredo may be getting their water services back.

According to the city of Laredo officials, the superintendent at the Utilities Department says crews have repaired the pipe that was broken this morning. Crews are currently on the last step, which is flushing out the water lines. As a result, residents in that area should be getting water soon.

This morning, the same water line break was the reason a couple of United Independent School District schools released their students early. Parents received an automated call from UISD saying students were released early at Gonzalez Middle School, Bonnie Garcia Elementary School, and Senator Judith Zaffirini Elementary School due to the issue, caused by a 12-inch broken water pipe.

The district will inform parents if the issue continues. As of the time of this publication, classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, April 20.

Below is the original story:

A water line break causes a few Laredo schools to release their students early.

Parents received an automated message from UISD saying that there was a water issue and three UISD schools were going to have early dismissal for the day.

The schools affected are Gonzalez Middle School, Bonnie Garcia Elementary School and Judith Zaffirini Elementary School.

It’s unclear what caused the water line break.

The district will inform parents if the issue continues, classes are expected to resume on Wednesday, April 20.

