8th Grader of the Month celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parents were beaming with pride on Wednesday, April 20, as their middle schooler was awarded “8th Grader of the Month” recognition. The students were celebrated in a virtual ceremony and a vehicle parade immediately following.

Each month, KGNS, Telemundo Laredo, and the Laredo Police Department recognize one 8th grade student from each participating Webb County middle school, including private and parochial schools for a total of 22 students.

Wednesday’s parade was hosted by United Day School with students receiving a medal, certificate, backpack, and a candy bouquet. These items were distributed by members of the Laredo Police Department, the United Day principal, and KGNS Morning news anchor Mindy Casso and weather anchor Yolanda Villarreal.

