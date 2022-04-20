Advertisement

8th Grader of the Month celebration

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parents were beaming with pride on Wednesday, April 20, as their middle schooler was awarded “8th Grader of the Month” recognition. The students were celebrated in a virtual ceremony and a vehicle parade immediately following.

Each month, KGNS, Telemundo Laredo, and the Laredo Police Department recognize one 8th grade student from each participating Webb County middle school, including private and parochial schools for a total of 22 students.

Wednesday’s parade was hosted by United Day School with students receiving a medal, certificate, backpack, and a candy bouquet. These items were distributed by members of the Laredo Police Department, the United Day principal, and KGNS Morning news anchor Mindy Casso and weather anchor Yolanda Villarreal.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

File photo: Gonzalez Middle School
UPDATE: Residents to get water back soon, city says
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Burgos-Aviles double murder case
Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego
Minnesota couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo

Latest News

Casa de Misericordia Welcomes Author Stephanie Land
Casa de Misericordia welcomes author Stephanie Land ‘Maid’ at 2022 fundraiser
City Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan
Laredo Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Trend to Hotter Weather From West Texas and Mexico
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
City Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan
City Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan