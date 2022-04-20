Advertisement

Agents rescue Mexican National in distress

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued a Mexican National who was lost in the brush over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday morning when agents responded to a 911 call just south of Aguilares, Texas.

The individual said he was without food or water and was bleeding from his feet.

After an extensive search, agents found the 23-year-old citizen and carried him to safety.

He was medically examined, treated for his injuries then taken into custody for processing.

Border Patrol agents continue to stress the dangers and risks posed by entering the country illegally.

