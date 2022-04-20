Advertisement

Border Patrol arrests 23 undocumented people

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol finds more than twenty undocumented people in the ranches near Zapata.

The Border Patrol Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit and Zapata station agents were checking out the ranches on Thursday, April 14. That’s when they found several people walking through the rugged ranchland property.

Border Patrol agents were able to arrest the 23 people.

