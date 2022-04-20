Advertisement

Border Patrol K-9 agents foil three human smuggling attempts

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 300 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled three separate human smuggling attempts.

During all three incidents, service canines were used in alerting agents at the I-35 checkpoint.

The undocumented immigrants were identified as being from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

All individuals, including the drivers, were medically screened, and provided with personal protective equipment.

All three cases were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Car crashes into gas pump
Car crashes into gas pump on Springfield and Calle Del Norte
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Authorities searching for woman tied to burglary
Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Cold Front Arrives Monday With Rain Chance
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo shelters brace for potential migrant surge
Laredo shelters brace for potential migrant surge
Laredo shelters brace for potential migrant surge
Laredo shelters brace for potential migrant surge
Burn Ban in effect in Webb County until May 11th
Burn Ban still in effect in Webb County