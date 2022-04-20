Border Patrol K-9 agents foil three human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over 300 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled three separate human smuggling attempts.

During all three incidents, service canines were used in alerting agents at the I-35 checkpoint.

The undocumented immigrants were identified as being from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador.

All individuals, including the drivers, were medically screened, and provided with personal protective equipment.

All three cases were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

