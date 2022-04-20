Advertisement

City to hold cardio disco tennis night

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting adults to boogie just like back in the day.

The City of Laredo will be hosting an adult cardio disco tennis night.

The event will take place on Wednesday night at the Haynes Recreation Center at 8:30 p.m.

There are only a limited number of spots available for this special event.

For more information you can call 956-775-3629.

It’s free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Authorities searching for woman tied to burglary
Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Water outage
Interruption of water services at Century City neighborhood
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
Cultivarte Laredo to hold art exhibit at Laredo College
Cultivarte Laredo to hold art exhibit at Laredo College
San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students
San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students