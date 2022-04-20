City to hold cardio disco tennis night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is inviting adults to boogie just like back in the day.

The City of Laredo will be hosting an adult cardio disco tennis night.

The event will take place on Wednesday night at the Haynes Recreation Center at 8:30 p.m.

There are only a limited number of spots available for this special event.

For more information you can call 956-775-3629.

It’s free and open to the public.

