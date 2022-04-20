Advertisement

Del Mar Hills Water Line Break

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People living in the Del Mar Hills area can expect an interruption to their water service Wednesday evening.

The City of Laredo issued a public notice on a temporary water disruption at the intersection of Plymouth Lane and Fenwick Drive.

The city says this is due to a broken water line by a private contractor. City of Laredo Utilities crews have been called out to the area to assist.

No word on what time water service will be restored.

For those seeking additional information you’re asked to call the Utilities Emergency Call Center at 956-721-2010 or 311.

