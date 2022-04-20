Advertisement

Inner City Library to hold Earth Day activities

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local library is inviting the community to celebrate Mother Earth!

With Earth Day just a couple of days away, the Inner-City Branch is hosting and Earth Day arts and crafts event.

That event will take place on Wednesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information on how to register or to find out more about any events that are taking place at the library you can call 956-795-2400.

