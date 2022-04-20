Advertisement

Juntos for Better Health program expands services

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that seeks to provide care and mental health services to Laredo residents is expanding.

The Laredo Health Department’s Juntos for Better Health Program says they are teaming up with Methodist Healthcare Ministries Foundation to further expand the programs funding.

The program is one of the few initiatives that is funded by different philanthropic organizations.

The program is hoping to assess the community’s needs and bridge the gap in the social determinants of health.

This new initiative will allow the program to address individual social needs through improved factors such as housing, food security, quality education, transportation, health, and employment.

For more information on how you can receive services, you can call 956-795-4915.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Authorities searching for woman tied to burglary
Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Water outage
Interruption of water services at Century City neighborhood
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
Cultivarte Laredo to hold art exhibit at Laredo College
Cultivarte Laredo to hold art exhibit at Laredo College
San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students
San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students