Juntos for Better Health program expands services

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that seeks to provide care and mental health services to Laredo residents is expanding.

The Laredo Health Department’s Juntos for Better Health Program says they are teaming up with Methodist Healthcare Ministries Foundation to further expand the programs funding.

The program is one of the few initiatives that is funded by different philanthropic organizations.

The program is hoping to assess the community’s needs and bridge the gap in the social determinants of health.

This new initiative will allow the program to address individual social needs through improved factors such as housing, food security, quality education, transportation, health, and employment.

For more information on how you can receive services, you can call 956-795-4915.

