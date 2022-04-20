Laredo Council discusses funding plans for their water master plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s City Council discussed several issues in a meeting Tuesday night, one of them was the funding for a water master plan.

At the council meeting, consultants shared the potential cost, and ways for the City to afford it. Representatives of Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. showed a glimpse of the water master plan that is in the works for the City Laredo.

So far, it consists of three phases. Within phase one there are about 22 infrastructure projects which range from additional lines for looping in the “colonias”, transmission system extension in several areas of town, and replacing water lines that are over 40 years old. This phase is estimated to be completed in 5 years and costs over $160 million. Keith Selma, interim City of Laredo manager said that during the meeting there is a plan in place to pay for it.

“The funding is coming out of your water rate structure,” said Selman. “Your current water rate structure will fund the first 22 projects.”

The second phase would then start in the year 2028 and continue for another five years. Phase two will consist of 23 projects, and it’s estimated to cost over $225 million, but long-term plans are also a part of the conversation.

“We’re looking at 2033 and 2070, that’s about a half of a billion dollars worth of projects that can take you out for the full 50 years of a master plan,” said Gene Belmares, Business Development Officer.

Assistant City Manager, Riazul Mia, mentions at the council meeting that with the help of additional grants and loans there will be a way to pay for this master plan. In the worst-case scenario, Selman says the city has money to complete about 163 infrastructure projects.

They also spoke about the need to find a secondary water source in the near future.

