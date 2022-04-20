Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities also need your help locating another individual who is believed to be tied to a vehicle burglary case.

The incident happened on April 6 near the 10,000 block of Escandon Drive.

Laredo Police posted the woman they believe is responsible for the crime.

If you have any information on her identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.