Advertisement

Laredo Police searching for woman believed to be tied to burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities also need your help locating another individual who is believed to be tied to a vehicle burglary case.

The incident happened on April 6 near the 10,000 block of Escandon Drive.

Laredo Police posted the woman they believe is responsible for the crime.

If you have any information on her identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Fire breaks out at Applebee's
Fire reported at north Laredo restaurant
Julio Cesar Torres, age 32
Man wanted in connection to shooting on Zapata Highway
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
Two malaria cases confirmed in Laredo
The rankings, released in 2021, are based on the highest average mid-career salary.
College majors that earn the most money

Latest News

Water outage
Interruption of water services at Century City neighborhood
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
LISD students to take part in breakfast singing contest
Cultivarte Laredo to hold art exhibit at Laredo College
Cultivarte Laredo to hold art exhibit at Laredo College
San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students
San Antonio Area Foundation awards scholarships to Laredo students